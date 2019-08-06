CHEAT SHEET
FIRING BACK
Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok Sues DOJ Over Firing for Anti-Trump Texts
Former FBI agent Peter Strzok is suing the government after he was fired for sending messages critical of President Trump. Strzok, who opened the bureau’s Russia probe in 2016, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing Trump of inappropriately bullying officials into firing him, Politico reports. In the suit, Strzok maintains his First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated following his firing without due process. The lawsuit also takes aim at the Trump administration’s attempts to defend free speech only when it involves pro-Trump sentiments and questions why his texts were released to the media. Texts from Strzok’s FBI-issued phone were publicly released in December 2017 and showed the former FBI agent calling Trump an “idiot.” Strzok was fired from the bureau in August 2018.