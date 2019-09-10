CHEAT SHEET
ADMITTING IT
Ex-FBI Analyst Pleads Guilty to Snooping on Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist’s Emails
A former FBI analyst reportedly pleaded guilty to obtaining copies of conspiracy theorist Jack Burkman’s emails and passing them along to his superiors and the press. According to The Washington Post, Mark Tolson pleaded guilty to accessing Burkman’s email account without authorization. Prosecutors say Tolson’s wife worked for Burkman between late 2017 and mid-2018. After Tolson learned that Burkman would be holding a press conference with a woman who accused Special Counsel Robert Mueller of sexual assault, he allegedly asked his wife if she still had access to Burkman’s email. The couple then allegedly photographed and printed “emails of interest,” shared the information with a reporter, and offered the reporter Burkman’s email password. Tolson is also accused of giving the emails to an FBI official because he believed them to be “illegal.”
The former analyst agreed to hand over two phones and two computers as part of his plea deal. Tolson also agreed to avoid contacting Burkman, who is his neighbor. He was released on bond and is slated to be sentenced on Dec. 20. This comes after Burkman’s partner in the failed Mueller stunt, Jacob Wohl, had a warrant issued for his arrest earlier this month.