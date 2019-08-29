CHEAT SHEET
James Comey Responds to DOJ IG Report: An Apology Would Be ‘Nice’
Former FBI Director James Comey responded Thursday to the Office of the Inspector General’s report, saying that although the IG’s probe found that he violated department policy, he believes he is owed an apology.
“I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice,” he tweeted. “And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president.”
While the report concluded Comey did break internal rules by sharing with people outside the FBI his memos detailing conversations with President Donald Trump, the inspector general also “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the Memos to members of the media.” The report also said the Justice Department decided against prosecuting Comey for his handling of the memos.