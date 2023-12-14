CHEAT SHEET
Ex-FBI Counterintelligence Chief Gets 50-Months Behind Bars
Charles McGonigal, the former FBI counterintelligence chief in New York City, was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in August. McGonigal allegedly performed favors for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska–an ally of Vladimir Putin–in violation of U.S. sanctions. McGonigal was arrested at NYC’s John F. Kennedy Airport in January. He was also fined $40,000 and faces further sentencing in February after pleading guilty to hiding gifts from an ex-Albanian intelligence employee.