Ex-Fiancée: Nevada GOP Adviser Made Me His Sex Slave

As part of a five-page contract, a man allegedly declared his fiancée to be his “slave and property.” She was contractually obligated to “kneel and look down when she entered his presence, be nude at all times, have sexual relations with him whenever he wanted and wear a collar in private.”

This isn’t an excerpt from Fifty Shades of Grey. It’s the alleged relationship that Nevada Republican adviser Benjamin Sparks mandated upon his former fiancée, according to documents and records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

According to the newspaper, their relationship moved at a stunningly fast pace. A police report indicates that they began dating on November 2 and that the “sex slave” contract was dated November 3. They soon moved in together.

“He was very demanding and did not take no for an answer,” the woman—who was granted anonymity—told the Review-Journal. “Over the last month it escalated into very rough sex where he’d actually hurt me. He back-handed me… and forced himself on me.”

According to text messages obtained by the paper, Sparks demanded the woman “be bound and blindfolded and have sex with other men in front of him” on March 28—which the woman claims to have been her “breaking point.” The couple argued, and Sparks allegedly took off. When he returned home, allegedly under the “influence of drugs,” he reportedly continued fighting with her while trapping her in the house for two hours.

Sparks then called 911 and claimed the woman tried to kill herself—a claim the woman disputes. When police arrived, Sparks left the scene, allegedly going to Texas and leaving “all his belongings behind.” Responding officers found that she had a fingernail missing and a bruise on her thumb.

Law enforcement said there was “probable cause to arrest Sparks for domestic battery,” but noted that the woman didn’t call police while she was trapped in the house and declined to make a voluntary statement, according to the Review-Journal.

Police now say that “charges are pending.”

Sparks was a political director of RedRock Strategies, and recently worked on Cresent Hardy’s U.S. House campaign and New Mexico lawmaker Yvette Herrell’s bid for one of the state’s congressional seats. He also worked on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, and aided Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in his 2012 anti-recall campaign, according to the Review-Journal.

Sparks was fired from RedRock Strategies shortly after police announced their investigation into the matter. The firm did not immediately return a Daily Beast request for comment.

He was also fired from Rep. Hardy’s campaign.

When the Review-Journal contacted Rep. Herrell about employing Sparks, she said “I’m not going to talk to you about the story at all.” She did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.