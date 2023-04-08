Ex-Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani Bludgeoned by Transient in San Francisco

Read it at KPIX
The former fire commissioner of San Francisco was brutally bludgeoned, allegedly by a transient, a day after the stabbing murder of Cash App creator Bob Lee. The latest attack is already adding fuel to the debate over crime in the city, where homicides have increased but overall crime is flat. According to KPIX, 53-year-old Don Carmignani found people sleeping in front of his parents’ home in the Marina District and asked them to move. One attacked him, apparently with a pipe, leaving him with a fractured skull and broken jaw. Police arrested 24-year-old Garrett Doty.