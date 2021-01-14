Retired Firefighter Arrested for Allegedly Hurling Fire Extinguisher at Cops During Capitol Riots

A retired Pennsylvania firefighter was arrested Thursday for allegedly throwing a fire extinguisher at several law enforcement officers during the MAGA riots at the Capitol last week.

Robert Sanford, a 55-year-old from Chester, Pennsylvania, faces three felony charges, including assaulting a police officer, after he was allegedly caught on camera hurling the extinguisher as the mob stormed past Capitol Police officers and broke into the building on Jan. 6. He was taken into custody by the FBI in Pennsylvania Thursday morning just before 6 a.m., a source with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Beast.

One video of the protest shows rioters storming past a barricade as Capitol Police officers desperately trying to contain them on the west side of the building. Then, a rioter can be seen tossing the fire extinguisher toward a group of officers—and striking at least one on the helmet.

“They broke through, it’s on!” an individual is heard yelling in the clip. The Wall Street Journal first reported the arrest and that the incident was captured on video.

Another photo from the riots shows a man wearing a CFD hat, referring to the Chester Fire Department. The former firefighter admitted to a friend that the man in the photograph was him, according to a criminal complaint.

That friend ultimately tipped off the feds to Sanford’s involvement in the riots, the complaint states.

Sanford’s friend also told investigators he had traveled to the nation’s capital on a bus with a group of people. The group, the charging document states, had “gone to the White House and listened to President Donald J. Trump’s speech and then had followed the President’s instructions and gone to the Capitol.”

The friend added that Sanford had claimed he was only on the Capitol grounds for about 10 minutes—and never mentioned throwing any objects.

This incident did not involve Officer Brian Sicknick, who was separately hit in the head by rioters with a fire extinguisher during the mayhem. Sicknick, who later succumbed to his wounds, was one of five people who died last Wednesday. The other four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby.

Thomas Gallagher, 61, was also arrested on several charges on Thursday for allegedly refusing Capitol Police commands near the House Atrium during Jan. 6 attack. Gallagher is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in New Hampshire Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of rioters have been rounded up in the days since they stormed the Capitol last week. On Wednesday, an Olympic gold medalist, two Virginia cops, an MTA worker, a former Peace Corps member, and a man who wore a sweatshirt with the phrase “Camp Auschwitz” on it as he stormed the Capitol were all charged for their roles in the insurrection.

Robert Keith Packer, the 56-year-old who wore a sweatshirt with the phrase “Camp Auschwitz” on it as he stormed the Capitol, was released on his own recognizance on Wednesday. He’s been ordered to stay away from D.C. and appear at a virtual hearing next week.

On Tuesday, a prominent Brooklyn judge’s son was arrested for stealing government property after he was pictured in the Capitol wearing a police bulletproof vest over fur pelts and carrying a plastic riot shield with Capitol Police insignia. He has also been released on bail and ordered to stay in the New York area.

They are among several rioters who have been released after their arrests, despite warnings from the Secret Service of additional armed and potentially violent protests in Washington before and after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Other arrested rioters include Richard Barnett, a self-described white nationalist from Arkansas who posed for gleeful photos in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office; Adam Johnson, a Florida stay-at-home dad who was photographed grinning while absconding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern; and Jake Angeli, the shirt-less, horn-wearing Arizona resident known as the “QAnon Shaman.”

U.S. Attorney for D.C., Michael Sherwin, said during a Tuesday press conference that charges have been filed in 70 cases related to the riots, and investigators have opened up more than 170 subject files. He added that, by the end of the investigation, he expects to file charges in hundreds of criminal cases.

“The scope and scale of this investigation are really unprecedented,” he said.