Ex-First Lady Michelle Obama to Address DNC on Tuesday
GOING HIGH
Former First Lady Michelle Obama will speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to Essence. Obama will speak on Tuesday before her husband, former President Barack Obama. Tuesday’s tentative schedule also includes Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, with the day’s theme focused on “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.” Her speech—held in her hometown of Chicago—will focus on energizing voters and highlighting civic engagement, according to Essence. The former first lady’s appearances have traditionally energized Democrats, with her 2016 mantra “when they go low, we go high” resonating throughout the party for years. Primetime Monday night, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden are set to speak, with Tim Walz, Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Pete Buttigieg, all set for Wednesday and Kamala Harris’ centerpiece address set to close out the convention on Thursday.