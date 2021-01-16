Fired Florida COVID Data Scientist to Turn Herself in After Raid
‘CENSORSHIP’
The Florida data scientist who says she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will turn herself in after police issued a warrant for her arrest. Rebekah Jones tweeted on Saturday that her lawyer told her to expect a single charge, but that charges may be “stacked” if she continued to speak to the media. Leaving her family to turn herself in was “the hardest thing I've ever done in my life,” Jones wrote.
Armed state police raided Jones’ home last month as part of an investigation into an alleged hack of the emergency response system, The Daily Beast previously reported. It’s not clear why police issued a warrant for Jones’ arrest but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed to WCTV that an active arrest warrant exists and that the agency has been “working with her attorney to have her turn herself in.” “The Governor will not win his war on science and free speech,” Jones wrote. “He will not silence those who speak out.”