CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Ex-Chrysler CEO, Ford President Lee Iacocca Dies at 94
Former Ford and Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca, who helped launch the Ford Mustang, has died at the age of 94, his family said Tuesday. The car industry icon’s daughter, Lia Iacocca Assad, told The Washington Post that Iacocca passed away due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Iacocca was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and started working for Ford as an engineer in 1946 before climbing up the ranks to become company president. Along with spearheading the team that developed the Ford Mustang in the 1960s, Iacocca is also well-known for bringing back Chrysler from bankruptcy in the 1980s and starring in TV advertisements for Chrysler vehicles. “If you can find a better car, buy it,” Iacocca said in the ads in what became his famous catchphrase.