Ex-Fox Exec: Sorry Folks, Rupert Murdoch Quitting Has ‘Zero Impact’
‘FALSE NEWS’
Preston Padden, a former Fox Broadcasting executive who has spearheaded a “landmark” bid to reject a broadcasting license renewal to a local Fox TV station over the company’s “false news about the 2020 election,” said on Thursday that Rupert Murdoch’s resignation changes nothing. “I wish Rupert continued good health,” Padden told The Daily Beast. “Given his statement that ‘I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change,’ the fact that the Trust he controls has a controlling stock interest in Fox, the fact that his Son remains Chair and CEO and the fact that the same cadre of executives who knowingly and repeatedly presented false news remain, this announcement has zero impact on the [Federal Communications Commission] filings regarding the Fox broadcast licenses.” Murdoch announced on Thursday that his eldest son Lachlan will succeed him as chairman of Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News. Padden, who worked at Fox in the 1990s and was not involved in the launching of Fox News, has joined a petition to convince the FCC to pull Fox 29 Philadelphia off the air, citing Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit as proof Fox breached the commission’s character policy.