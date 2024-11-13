Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson said she was “stunned” Tuesday by Donald Trump’s intention to nominate Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense.

“From silly diner interviews on Weekend Fox and Friends to Secretary of Defense?“ Carlson wrote on X. ”I never thought I’d say I’m stunned about any pick after the election but nominating Pete Hegseth for this incredibly important role? Yes he’s a veteran … and?"

Others with ties to Fox were “stunned” as well, but in a more positive way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on the network, “I was stunned when I saw it—but then it made all the sense in the world. He is the guy for the job.”

Hegseth, an Iraq War veteran, has been a consistently pro-Trump voice on Fox News for about a decade. And behind scenes, he was even lobbying the Trump administration for pardons of accused and convicted war criminals, as the Daily Beast reported in May 2019. Trump would go on to do just that.

Republican senators, some of whom will have to vote for Hegseth for him to be confirmed, were equally surprised when asked about the news Tuesday.

“Wow,” Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said, per NBC reporter Frank Thorp. “I’m just surprised because the names that I’ve heard for Secretary of Defense have not included him.”

Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville reportedly reacted: “Really? I’d have to think about it.”

And Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy replied simply, “Who?”

On the other side of the aisle, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wasted no time calling Hegseth unfit for the job.

“A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense,” Warren wrote on X. “I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers. Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected.”

Other critics of the choice included former Bush Pentagon official Eric Edelman, who told Politico that “one of the main criteria that’s being used is: How well do people defend Donald Trump on television?”

Republican former Rep. Adam Kinzinger agreed, telling CNN the “one reason” Hegseth was picked is “because he’s on Fox News.”

Hegseth is no stranger to political controversy; as a member of the National Guard in January 2021, he was removed from securing Joe Biden’s inauguration due to concerns about a tattoo of his being linked to right-wing extremists. Though Republicans hold the Senate, it could cause problems at his confirmation hearings.