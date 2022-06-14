Sebastian Gorka Wants Fox News Employees Criminally Charged for Airing Segment About Transgender Acceptance
'ARRESTED'
Ex-Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka wants to see his old colleagues criminally charged with “promulgating the abuse of children” after the network aired a segment about transgender acceptance. On his Tuesday afternoon Salem radio show, Gorka, who passed out fake business cards during his Fox News tenure, played a video of The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh speaking about the trans segment which aired Friday that caught the ire of several regular Fox News guests. “All the parties involved should explain themselves, and then they should be fired,” Walsh, who’s frequently appeared as a guest on Fox News, said of the Fox News employees involved in the segment’s production. “Named, shamed, and fired.” Gorka then called for Fox News staffers to be charged with crimes. “I’ll go a step further, you should be charged with promulgating the abuse of children,” he said. “Just like somebody who’s spreading child porn on the internet. Anyone involved in transitioning a child should be arrested for child abuse.” Fox News didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday evening.