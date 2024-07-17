Ex-Fox News Hosts Call Out Jon Stewart for Platforming Bill O’Reilly
Jon Stewart is catching flak from former Fox News hosts who claim to have been sexually harassed by the network’s executives, after Stewart invited Bill O’Reilly on his program, The Daily Show, on Tuesday. “There are women out there whose careers were absolutely destroyed because they had the misfortune of being harassed by Bill O’Reilly. Maybe Jon Stewart should invite them on to discuss this instead,” former Fox News host Julie Roginsky wrote in an X post. Roginsky sued former Fox News president, Roger Ailes and co-president Bill Shine in 2017 accusing the two of sexual harassment, in particular claiming Ailes told her she would need to sleep with him to have a spot on The Five. “Unbelievably outrageous @jonstewart would prop up predator Bill O’Reilly on @TheDailyShow like nothing ever happened @Fox. The fact that O’Reilly is back to having a platform promulgates the idea that bad men get comebacks and courageous women continue to be penalized. Wake up,” former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson wrote in a post on X. Carlson also sued Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016.