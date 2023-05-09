Former Tucker Carlson Producer Withdraws Coercion Lawsuit, Plans to Refile
TIME OUT
Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg has voluntarily dismissed her complaint that claimed Fox coerced her into lying during her deposition in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case, according to The New York Times. Grossberg, whose initial suit was filed in Delaware state court in March, plans to refile her lawsuit in another jurisdiction. “Fox would be mistaken in viewing our client’s voluntary dismissal of her civil conspiracy claims as a retreat from those claims,” her lawyer Parisis G. Filippatos told The Daily Beast in a statement. Grossberg worked as a producer for both Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo. She filed a separate suit in New York that claimed Carlson’s former show was a cesspool for sexist and misogynistic behavior.