Ex-Fox News Star Claims Network Is Still Retaliating Against Her
‘STRIP AWAY MY VOICE’
Former Fox News contributor Tamara Holder alleges the network has deleted all traces of her digital show in retaliation for her years-old sexual-assault accusations. Once a rising star at Fox News, the left-leaning commentator reached a $2.5-million settlement in Feb. 2017 after claiming a now-former Fox exec tried to force her to perform oral sex. Holder on Sunday wrote in an Instagram post that all traces of her former Fox digital show Sports Court have been removed from the network’s high-traffic website—the latest attempt by Fox to “strip away my voice,” she claimed. “Fox News expects me to live in a debilitating state of anger towards them, as they continue to find ways to retaliate against me and wipe me from their history books,” Holder told Confider, adding that Fox is “obsessed with punishing the women” who’ve sued the network over workplace sexual misconduct. “They’re a mad wizard behind the curtain and hide their bad deeds. They couldn’t just let me live and keep what I worked for. It’s punitive,” she added. Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.
