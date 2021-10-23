Ex-Politician Charged in QAnon Abduction Also Plotted to Attack Vax Clinics, Police Say
TERRORISM CHARGES
It’s one thing to call for the overthrow of your government. It’s another to be a former elected official plotting to terrorize it. French police have charged Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann with terrorism, alleging the former politician plotted with other far-right extremists to attack vaccination centers throughout the country. Daillet had previously advocated overthrowing the government and was already in prison for another incredulous plot—a QAnon-inspired kidnapping of a child in Switzerland for a mother who lost custody. He then embarked on a self-imposed exile in Malaysia before returning to France to face new charges. His lawyer claims Daillet is a political prisoner.
Daillet has been a consistent spreader of conspiracy theories, condemning masks as “scientifically useless” and urging the destruction of 5G cell towers. Still, the latest charges don’t seem to have bothered him: Daillet plans to run for president in France’s upcoming elections.