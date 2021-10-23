CHEAT SHEET
    Ex-Politician Charged in QAnon Abduction Also Plotted to Attack Vax Clinics, Police Say

    TERRORISM CHARGES

    Corbin Bolies

    It’s one thing to call for the overthrow of your government. It’s another to be a former elected official plotting to terrorize it. French police have charged Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann with terrorism, alleging the former politician plotted with other far-right extremists to attack vaccination centers throughout the country. Daillet had previously advocated overthrowing the government and was already in prison for another incredulous plot—a QAnon-inspired kidnapping of a child in Switzerland for a mother who lost custody. He then embarked on a self-imposed exile in Malaysia before returning to France to face new charges. His lawyer claims Daillet is a political prisoner.

    Daillet has been a consistent spreader of conspiracy theories, condemning masks as “scientifically useless” and urging the destruction of 5G cell towers. Still, the latest charges don’t seem to have bothered him: Daillet plans to run for president in France’s upcoming elections.

