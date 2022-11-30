Sam Bankman-Fried Had $100K Left in His Bank Account ‘Last Time I Checked’
‘IT’S COMPLICATED’
Throwing crisis managers everywhere in paroxysms of anxiety, Sam Bankman-Fried simply will not stop talking to reporters in the wake of the fiery $32-billion collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In an ill-advised interview with Axios published Tuesday, the 30-year-old former executive, who at one point was worth $26.5 billion, said he had “no idea” how much he had left in his coffers. “Am I allowed to say a negative number?” he asked. “I mean, I have no idea. I don’t know. I had $100,000 in my bank account last I checked.” Bankman-Fried added: “It’s complicated. Basically everything I had was just tied up in the company.” Worth just under $16 billion earlier this month, his net worth took a 94 percent plunge in a single day after it was revealed that FTX had used billions of dollars in customer funds to make risky loans to Alameda Research, a firm also owned by Bankman-Fried. SBF, as he’s known, has repeatedly acknowledged that he “fucked up.” To Axios, he reiterated: “I should have been more responsible, and I should have been more on top of what was going on.”