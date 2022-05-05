Read it at Page Six
Steve Burton was let go from General Hospital because he would not comply with the COVID vaccine mandate, but he’s still in the middle of a soap opera. The actor spilled some major tea about wife Sheree Gustin on social media, Page Six reports. “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” he posted on his Instagram Story. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.” He said he and Gustin, who married in 1999, are “still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.” There was no comment from Gustin.