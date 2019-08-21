CHEAT SHEET
Ex-GSA Associate Administrator Had Oral Sex With White House Staffer on Office Roof: IG Report
A former associate administrator for the General Services Administration and former Trump campaign staffer had sex with a White House staffer inside of his office and on the roof of the General Services Administration’s D.C. headquarters, NBC 4 reports, citing an internal investigation. A GSA inspector general’s report obtained by the news station found that Brennan Hart escorted a White House staffer to GSA’s building on July 1, 2017 and poured drinks from a bottle of vodka he kept in his desk. Hart reportedly admitted to investigators that sexual activity began in the “Administrator suite area” before culminating in “oral sex on the rooftop of the Central Office.”
Hart reportedly told the inspector general’s office the sexual incident only occurred that one time. He was dismissed from the agency in March 2018, several weeks after he was interviewed by the inspector general’s office. The name of the White House staffer involved was redacted from the report, though a copy of the report was sent to then-White House counsel Don McGhan in March 2018. A GSA spokeswoman said the agency did not “tolerate inappropriate use of alcohol in the workplace” or any “misuse of government property by any GSA employee.” Hart declined to comment.