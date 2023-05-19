3 Ex-Correction Officers Indicted in Brutal Jail Beating of Jarrett Hobbs
‘LIVES ARE AT STAKE’
Three former employees of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia were indicted on Wednesday over the savage beating of Jarrett Hobbs, a Black inmate in their custody last year. The indictment, handed down by a grand jury on Wednesday, charges ex-deputy Ryan Biegel and former detention officers Braxton Massey and Mason Garrick each with misdemeanor counts of battery and simple battery, and a felony count of violating their oath of office, according to the Associated Press. The trio, all white men, were terminated from the sheriff’s office and arrested last November, two months after Hobbs’ beating. Jailed following a traffic stop, Hobbs was attacked in an isolation cell by five people, who could be seen cornering him and repeatedly punching him in three videos of the incident, one of which included audio of his screams. Two other employees faced disciplinary action over the matter, the sheriff’s office said in November. In a statement on Wednesday, Hobbs’ attorneys said that they wouldn’t stop until “the pattern of violence at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office” was stopped. “Lives are at stake,” they added.