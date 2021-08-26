CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ex-Giants Player Attacks Staff at Swanky Miami Restaurant While Friend Brandishes Gun, Police Say

    BAD BRAWL

    Cheyenne Ubiera

    Breaking News Intern

    Noam Galai/Getty

    Luke Petitgout is at it again. The former New York Giants player got into a fight with staff at the fancy Carbone restaurant in Miami last Sunday in a chaotic brawl that ended with his friend pointing a gun at a worker, police say. Petitgout was arrested along with his pal, James Philip Bruner. Witnesses say the two were disturbing the staff as they were trying to close for the night. A fight eventually broke out after a verbal confrontation, with Petitgout allegedly punching one of the victims, according to Miami police. At some point, Bruner allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at one of the staff members. The two were arrested and Petitgout’s lawyer has yet to respond. Petitgout has had multiple run-ins with the law, mostly for his alleged treatment of his now ex-wife, whom he’s been accused of assaulting. He was also sentenced to three years probation after he was found with narcotics in his vehicle while driving under the influence in 2016.

    Read it at Page Six