Ex-Giants Player Attacks Staff at Swanky Miami Restaurant While Friend Brandishes Gun, Police Say
BAD BRAWL
Luke Petitgout is at it again. The former New York Giants player got into a fight with staff at the fancy Carbone restaurant in Miami last Sunday in a chaotic brawl that ended with his friend pointing a gun at a worker, police say. Petitgout was arrested along with his pal, James Philip Bruner. Witnesses say the two were disturbing the staff as they were trying to close for the night. A fight eventually broke out after a verbal confrontation, with Petitgout allegedly punching one of the victims, according to Miami police. At some point, Bruner allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at one of the staff members. The two were arrested and Petitgout’s lawyer has yet to respond. Petitgout has had multiple run-ins with the law, mostly for his alleged treatment of his now ex-wife, whom he’s been accused of assaulting. He was also sentenced to three years probation after he was found with narcotics in his vehicle while driving under the influence in 2016.