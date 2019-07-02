Ex-Giants Quarterback Anthony Wright Shot Multiple Times in Domestic Dispute

CHEAT SHEET
Former Giants quarterback Anthony Wright is recovering in a Concord, North Carolina, hospital after he was shot multiple times during an altercation with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, police said. The shooting occurred on Monday afternoon when the ex-boyfriend, William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr., appeared to drop off his daughter and the two began arguing. After emergency surgery, Wright was listed in stable condition, according to the Concord Police Department. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Hooker on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.