Ex-Girlfriend of Infamous Con Man Claims He Raped Her, Kept Her ‘Prisoner’
‘SERIAL LIAR’
An ex-girlfriend of con artist Nicholas Rossi has accused him of sexually assaulting her, alleging that he kept her a “prisoner in her own home” when the two dated for five weeks in 2017, according to the Daily Mail. Michelle Minnaar said she met Rossi on OKCupid, when he was in the U.S. and she was in Essex, England. Rossi came for what she believed would be a short visit, but ended up staying for five weeks. “From the moment he walked in it was manipulation and gaslighting,” she said. Rossi refused to leave, stole over $4,000 from her, and raped her when she refused to have sex with him. When she discovered he was a convicted sex offender, and facing extradition back to the U.S. for another sexual assault case, he lied about the conviction, claiming he was framed. Minnaar, a mother of two, called Rossi, who once faked his death, a “master manipulator” and “serial liar.” In January, Rossi’s first court appearance since his extradition to the U.S. he plastered on a fake British accent as he insisted once again that he wasn’t Rossi at all.