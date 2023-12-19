Ex-GOP Mayoral Candidate Agrees to Plea Deal for Jan. 6 Riot
‘DIDN’T DO ANY DAMAGE’
A Republican mayoral nominee who lost the race for Derby, Connecticut, in November will plead guilty to a misdemeanor for his role in the Jan. 6 attack, according to court documents. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., who serves as an alderman for Derby, admitted to NBC Connecticut in October 2022 that he went to the U.S. Capitol after a reporter showed photos of him unearthed by the online investigative community “Sedition Hunters.” “I was there, I went inside there, and, you know, I didn’t damage or break anything,” he said. A court document filed Monday states that DiGiovanni “did knowingly enter and remain in a restricted building and grounds… without lawful authority to do so.” Martin Minnella, one of the alderman’s lawyers, told NBC News that his client “was there just to express his views. He didn’t do any damage.” He added that he believes DiGiovanni will be handed a fine and probation, which, according to NBC News, is typical of cases with misdemeanor defendants who don’t have a criminal record. Judge James E. Boasberg set a plea agreement hearing for Jan. 3., 2024.