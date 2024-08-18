Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to Speak at DNC on Thursday
NEMESIS
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) will speak at the Democratic National Convention, according to CNN. He is scheduled to speak on Thursday, the night Harris will give her keynote speech. The former GOP congressman left Congress in 2022 after he became a MAGA target for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for “incitement of an insurrection” over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and for his role on the House’s Jan. 6 committee. Kinzinger initially endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign—two days before the debate that virtually ended his candidacy—before endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. Other GOP speakers may speak, according to CNN, though names have not been disclosed. Republicans Colin Powell and John Kasich notably spoke at the 2020 DNC.