Republican Podcaster Says ‘Wheels Are Coming Off the Trump Train’

The Trump Train is losing steam.

Political commentator and former communications director for the Jeb Bush campaign, Tim Miller, spoke with Nicole Wallace on Deadline: White House about how the Trump administration is falling apart at the seams.

“We think the wheels are coming off the Trump Train right now,” The Bulwark Podcast co-host said in a Wednesday episode recapping his appearance on the MS NOW program.

While discussing U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan’s court appearance, where she revealed that a full grand jury never reviewed the final indictment against former FBI Director James Comey, Miller indicated that this slip-up was indicative of a sinking ship for the Trump administration.

“I look at all this and it’s just blatantly incompetent,” Miller told Wallace. “The incompetence almost papers over the perniciousness of this.”

“I think there’s something to the fact that we all kind of know that this is a preposterous case and that Jim Comey is not a real criminal and that they’re doing this for show,” Miller continued. “So the stakes feel a little bit low for people at some level. But to me it’s like, look, this is the government of the United States.”

The case brought by Halligan, a former beauty pageant contestant who had never tried a case before her appointment, accuses Comey of lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

The revelation that the full grand jury never saw the altered indictment is the latest in a series of challenges for a case already under scrutiny.

Miller also railed on Attorney General Pam Bondi over her “extremely gross” selfie with billionaire Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff as details were coming out about the botched indictment.

“That’s the attorney general in that selfie with a tech CEO [as she is] ordering an investigation against a political foe; that’s purely political—it’s based on nothing,” Miller said.

Billionaire CEO of Salesforce Marc Benioff took a cheeky selfie with Attorney General Pam Bondi at the White House Dinner on Wednesday night. Marc Benioff via X

“It’s based on pure politics because her boss told her to do so, like it’s a banana republic,” he added. “And she assigned a Florida insurance lawyer to do it because none of the professionals would actually do it. And then that lawyer botches it so badly that the judge is gobsmacked.”

“To me, that series of facts would make anybody in polite society want to say, ‘I don’t want to be seen with Pam Bondi,’” he continued. “What she is doing is a frontal assault on the rule of law. She’s doing it in an extremely incompetent manner.”

Wallace then cut to MAGA-adjacent podcaster Tim Dillon, who defected from previous Trump praise to label his second term “the lame duck presidency.”