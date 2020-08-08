Ex-Green Berets Sentenced to Jail for Wild Plot to Overthrow Venezuelan President

Read it at Associated Press
A Venezuelan court has sentenced two former Green Berets to 20 years in prison for their role in an outlandish attempt to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro. Luke Denman and Airan Berry both admitted involvement in the May 4 operation named “Operation Gideon,” which was the brainchild of a former Green Beret named Jordan Goudreau, who remains in the U.S. The trio trained soldiers at camps in Columbia, but they were immediately met with harsh resistance, leaving eight rebel soldiers dead and 66 jailed. Denman and Berry, who were captured in Venezuela, were found guilty of conspiracy, trafficking in illegal arms and terrorism.