Former Hercules TV star Kevin Sorbo has become the latest “weird” Republican troll to question Vice President Kamala Harris’ Blackness.

In a tweet storm on Thursday, Sorbo claimed that “2 years ago most people didn’t even know who Kamala was”—despite Harris being vice president since 2021. He then added, “Now she’s the democratic nominee? Democracy at its finest.”

Sorbo then moved to attack Harris’ VP pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, bringing up the controversy surrounding his military record.

“It’s impolite to ask a woman about her weight, a man about his salary, or Tim Walz about his service record,” he tweeted.

Sorbo then leaned into more criticism of Harris’ race and tweeted, “If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves.”

The tweet brought Sorbo immediate backlash online with many wondering what happened to the once-beloved ’90s TV star.

“If you’re really an actor star in something. Anything,” wrote Jeff Tiedrich under Sorbo’s tweet.

Another social media user added, “So, so weird,” before social media user @CreampieOrDie summed up the irony in Sorbo’s request for Harris to “say the N-word.”

“If you wanna hear the N-word so bad, just go hang out with your base You’re weird Delete you account, bro,” tweeted @CreampieOrDie.

Sorbo will play President Ronald Reagan’s pastor Ben Cleaver in the upcoming Reagan biopic, which is slated for a wide release on Aug. 30. The film also stars Dennis Quaid as Reagan and Jon Voight as former KGB officer and Russian politician Viktor Petrovich. Both actors have expressed their support for conservatism and former President Donald Trump.

Since retiring as a TV demigod, Sorbo has become a well-known MAGA troll and Republican surrogate online. This isn’t the first time his controversial views have attracted the ire of the internet, and it is unlikely to be the last.

Where is Xena: Warrior Princess when we need her?