Ex-Homeland Security Official Warns ‘More to Come’ After Trump Shooting
An ex-top Homeland Security Department official is warning that the U.S. stands to see more threats in the wake of the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. “I wasn’t surprised it occurred. And my second thought was if things do not change, there’s more to come,” John Cohen, the former acting undersecretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, told Politico. Cohen said he’s been working the past year with law enforcement on security threats tied to the 2024 election and has offered them all the same sobering message: “The country is experiencing the most dangerous threat environment that I’ve seen in 40 years.”