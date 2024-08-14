Ex-House Leader Steny Hoyer Is Recovering After a ‘Mild’ Stroke
GET WELL SOON
Rep. Steny Hoyer is responding well to treatment after suffering a “mild ischemic stroke” on Sunday, a spokesperson said Tuesday. The former House majority leader sought medical treatment, has no lingering symptoms, and is expected to resume his normal schedule next week. “Mr. Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team,” spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin added. Hoyer, 85, was first elected to Congress in 1981, representing Maryland’s 5th district, and served as a state senator for more than a decade before that. The most senior Democrat in the House, he served as majority leader from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2022, stepping back at the end of the last Congress. Ischemic stroke, a common type, occurs when a vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed. Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan, a Republican who is running for Senate, said in a statement that he and his wife were “glad” to hear Hoyer was doing well. “We wish him well as he recovers.”