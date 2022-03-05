Ex-House Rep. Joe Crowley Working With Former Convict on Broadway Play
START SPREADING THE NEWS
Former House Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) seems to have traded in his penchant for political theater for a musical one. The former congressman has partnered with Canadian producer Garth Drabinsky—famous for going to jail in 2009 on fraud charges—to put on a new Broadway play Paradise Square. Crowley told the New York Post he was putting the venture together to help boost New York City, though he admitted he hadn’t invested any of his own funds. “I’ve done very well,” he said. “New York City won’t come back until Broadway comes back, the restaurants, and bars and hotels… and I was able to communicate that with a number of folks.” Crowley was defeated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a surprise upset in 2018, and he said he has no interest in returning to politics. One Queens politician, however, told the Post she wasn’t surprised by Crowley’s entanglement with a former convict. “It’s somehow both shocking and not surprising at all that someone like Joe Crowley would be mixed up in something like this,” said Queens GOP councilwoman Vickie Paladino. Paradise Square is set to open April 3 after previews this month.