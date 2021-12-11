‘Worst Choice of My Life’: Ex-Houston Cop Weeps as He’s Jailed for Capitol Riot
‘EMBARASSED MYSELF’
A former cop who worked for the Houston Police Department when he stormed the Capitol was sentenced to 45 days in jail on Friday. Tam Dinh Pham happened to be in D.C. on Jan. 6 and claimed he was only looking to be entertained when he stopped by President Trump’s speech. But by the end of the day, prosecutors said, Pham found himself inside the Capitol, shouting, “we’re taking the House back!”
An immigrant from Vietnam, Pham had served 18 years with the Houston Police Department, which came to a swift end following his actions on Jan. 6. In court, Pham cried as he said his decision to “stupidly” follow the crowd into the Capitol was “the worst choice of my life.” He said he’d tarnished his reputation and brought shame to his family. “The United States has given me so many opportunities,” Pham said. “I know I am fortunate to be here. I am sorry. Very, very sorry.”