Ex-Israeli PM Explodes at Anchor for Asking About Palestinian Deaths
‘WE’RE FIGHTING NAZIS’
A former Israeli prime minister berated an anchor on Sky News for asking him about Palestinian civilian deaths amid Israel’s retaliation to Hamas’ surprise attack on Saturday. “Are you seriously–keep asking me about Palestinian civilians? What is wrong with you? Have you not seen what’s happened? We’re fighting Nazis,” said PM Naftali Bennett in the clip. He continued, referencing the country’s decision to cut off essential resources to Gaza, “I’m not going to [provide food], electricity, or water to my enemies.” Anchor Kamali Melbourne pushed back, saying, “This is my program, and I am asking the questions.” Bennett later claimed that Melbourne was trying to “spin a narrative” in favor of Palestinians. Eventually addressing the initial question about civilian deaths, Bennett answered, “We’re going to target Hamas, and we’re telling Hamas that if you use anyone as your human shield… that it’s their responsibility.”