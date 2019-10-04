CHEAT SHEET
‘GOOD LUCK’
Ex-Italian Prime Minister Threatens to Sue Former Trump Aide George Papadopoulos
Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said he plans to sue former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos over claims he made accusing Renzi of attempting to undermine President Trump's 2016 campaign, Politico reports. Papadopoulos reportedly told Italian publication La Verita that Renzi ordered then-President Barack Obama to “strike a low blow” against Trump during the election. When Papadopoulos posted screenshots of the article on his Twitter account, Renzi shot back: “We will face these insults and false allegations in an Italian court.”
The ex-Trump aide then tweeted that he wished Renzi, whom he called a “failed” prime minister—“luck” on his lawsuit. "In the meantime, cooperate with the investigations into the direction you took Italy in 2016, which is now under investigation for attempting to interfere in the 2016 election... I believe your hands should be full with John Durham and AG Barr,” Papadopoulos wrote, referring to the Connecticut U.S. attorney who has been tasked with probing the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and Attorney General William Barr, who has reached out to foreign officials to seek aid for Durham's probe.