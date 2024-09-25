Ex-Jets Host Reveals Why She Has No Sympathy for Brett Favre
‘KARMA NEVER FORGETS’
Jenn Sterger, the former New York Jets Gameday Host who accused Brett Favre of sending her explicit messages in 2008, said she has no sympathy for the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback after he announced he has Parkinson’s disease. In an Instagram Story, Sterger responded to Favre’s news by referencing his links to a Mississippi welfare scandal. “PSA: Please don’t send me links to it. I’ve seen it. I can read,” Sterger wrote. “I don’t wish bad things on anyone, but I know Karma never forgets an address. Imagine being diagnosed with such a terrible disease and not having the resources to fight it bc some Hall-of-Fame quarterback stole it?” Sterger says her life and career were “drastically impacted” after she said Favre sent her explicit photos and asked her to come to his hotel room. Favre admitted to leaving voicemails but denied sending Sterger pictures. A 2010 NFL investigation said it “could not conclude” Favre violated its personal conduct policy but he was fined $50,000 for not cooperating with the probe.