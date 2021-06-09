Ex-Judge Appointed to Ensure Giuliani’s Attorney-Client Privilege in Device Probe
Former judge Barbara Jones was formally appointed Wednesday to ensure attorney-client privilege to Rudy Giuliani in the probe of his electronic devices, the Associated Press reports. Jones was named “special master” by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken of Manhattan, and held the same role three years ago when another one of Trump’s lawyers, Michael Cohen, was being investigated. In April, the FBI confiscated 18 of Giuliani’s devices as part of a probe into whether he violated foreign lobbying laws. Giuliani has not been charged with any crimes and maintains that all of his interactions with foreign leaders were done on Trump’s requests. Eleven of the 18 devices have been successfully downloaded and given back to Giuliani, while the FBI is still trying to unlock the passcodes of seven others, according to prosecutors. Jones will be provided with copies of the items seized and related search warrants. In his order, Oetken will allow Giuliani and Jones to have a week to discuss the client-privilege review.