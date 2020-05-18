Ex-Judge John Gleeson Requests Oral Argument Against DOJ on Flynn Case
John Gleeson, the former federal judge who was appointed to fight the Justice Department’s move to drop Michael Flynn’s prosecution, has requested a June 10 deadline to file his first brief. Gleeson, who was tapped by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, said last week that the department’s effort to drop charges against Trump’s former national security adviser “reeks of improper political influence.” The retired New York judge wrote in a motion to Sullivan that he intends to file his first brief on or before June 10, which he indicated is sufficient time to consider “important and complex issues.” He asked the court to set up a schedule for responses to his filing and oral argument. Gleeson will address whether the court should hold Flynn—who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials—in criminal contempt for perjury.