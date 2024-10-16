Politics

Ex-KKK Leader David Duke Spurns Trump to Endorse Jill Stein

Duke previously endorsed the former president in 2016 and 2020.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Jill Stein, the 2024 Green Party presidential candidate.
David Duke, an antisemitic white supremacist and former head of the Ku Klux Klan who endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, instead threw his support behind Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein on Monday. Stein, who is Jewish, rejected Duke’s support after the former American Nazi Party member said on his radio show that she is the “only candidate who speaks clearly against the War in the Middle East” and against Israel’s “genocide” in Palestine. In criticizing Trump’s “subservience to Israel and to the Jewish lobby,” the former KKK leader said his endorsement revolved around “what’s good for white people—Europeans” and called the move “one of the most important statements that I have ever made politically.” Stein’s campaign manager, Jason Call, disavowed Duke’s backing in a statement to NBC News, calling him “trash,” adding: "We had no idea about this and are very, very not interested in David Duke's endorsement.”

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

