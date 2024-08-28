Ex-Official Found Guilty of Murdering Las Vegas Journalist
‘TERRIFYING SAVAGERY’
A former Nevada county official accused of fatally stabbing an investigative reporter who wrote critical articles about him was on Wednesday found guilty of first-degree murder. Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, shook his head slightly as the verdict, delivered by a jury after an 11-day trial and three days of deliberation, was read aloud, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. German, a Review-Journal reporter who spent more than four decades covering Las Vegas, was stabbed seven times outside his home in September 2022. He had published four articles about Telles and his office, with one more to come at the time of his death, Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement that the verdict was a “measure of justice” for German and other slain journalists around the world. “Robert Telles could have joined the long line of publicly shamed Nevada politicians who’ve gone on with their lives, out of the spotlight or back in it,” Cook said. “Instead, he carried out a premeditated revenge killing with terrifying savagery.” Prosecutors have indicated they will not seek the death penalty in the case; Telles faces up to life behind bars after the verdict.