Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs Apologizes as He’s Sentenced for Horrific Crash
PRISON TIME
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced Wednesday to three to 10 years in prison for a deadly DUI car crash that killed a woman and her dog in November 2021. He will be eligible for parole after three years. Nearly two years ago, Ruggs was drunkenly driving his Corvette Stingray at over 150 mph when he crashed into 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s car, which instantly burst into flames. His blood alcohol level was measured at twice the legal limit at 0.161. The day after the crash, the Raiders cut Ruggs from the team. At his court hearing Wednesday, Ruggs read a statement before the judge and Tintor’s family in which he said he let “family, teammates and those that believed in me down with my actions.” “To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering,” he shared. “My actions are not a true reflection of me.” Through a statement read by her attorneys, Tintor’s mother spoke about the crash for the first time publicly. “We pray that this terrible accident inspires positive change in the world,” she said.