Ex-Lizzo Dancers’ Lawyers Reviewing New Allegations: Report
WORSE AND WORSE
Lawyers representing three former Lizzo dancers who filed a lawsuit against the singer last week said Tuesday they’re now reviewing additional claims from at least six other performers. Ron Zambrano, the attorney representing the dancers suing Lizzo over allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, said more people have come forward after the suit was filed, including some who say they worked on the singer’s reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The new allegations are of a “sexually charged environment” and failure to pay workers, Zambrano told NBC News. “Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” he added. Lizzo dismissed the first three dancers’ claims as “sensationalized stories” which are “false.”