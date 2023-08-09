CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ex-Lizzo Dancers’ Lawyers Reviewing New Allegations: Report

    WORSE AND WORSE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Lizzo plays at Orange Stage at the Roskilde festival, in Roskilde, Denmark on Saturday July 1. 2023.

    Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

    Lawyers representing three former Lizzo dancers who filed a lawsuit against the singer last week said Tuesday they’re now reviewing additional claims from at least six other performers. Ron Zambrano, the attorney representing the dancers suing Lizzo over allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, said more people have come forward after the suit was filed, including some who say they worked on the singer’s reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The new allegations are of a “sexually charged environment” and failure to pay workers, Zambrano told NBC News. “Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” he added. Lizzo dismissed the first three dancers’ claims as “sensationalized stories” which are “false.”

    Read it at NBC News
    ,