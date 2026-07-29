Ex-MAGA Wackjob Begs Congress to Impeach Trump

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is calling for his one-time idol to be impeached.

In a massive shift from his previous allyship with President Donald Trump, the 52-year-old Jones has made an impassioned plea for Congress to remove the president from office via the 25th Amendment.

“The big issue is how to stop Trump,” Jones said in a livestream on X. “We have to have Congress go for the War Powers [Resolution]. They have three times tried to vote War Powers—they’re supposed to authorize a war. This is a war; they’re getting the draft ready. If this isn’t a war, nothing’s a war."

He continued, irked by Trump’s prolonged war with Iran, “This is absolutely out of control, and so I’m calling for it right now—25th Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center to get control of our country," he added.

Jones warned of an imminent ground invasion by the U.S. military and an ensuing forever war. Michelle McLoughlin/REUTERS

Jones also spurned Trump’s support of the trillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a major joint tech integration of the U.S. and Israeli militaries. He said that measure is “impeachable alone,” given the president’s support of such a measure.

The bill was passed by the House but has stalled in the Senate.

The House passed the NDAA 216-212 last week. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“If you think it’s crazy now, imagine what’s coming with this: they want us in a total war so they can censor and take our freedoms and nationalize everything, and push us aside with AI,” Jones said on his podcast. “This is a disaster. We are facing tyranny that the public’s awakening. We’ve gotta come together and transcend left and right, and we have to say no to an expanded war that will definitely destroy the economy, kill a bunch of our troops.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

It is not the first time Jones has condemned his former paragon.

In April, after the president posted his infamous threat to Iran that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Jones said the rhetoric was a step too far.

Trump sparked chaos around the globe after threatening to kill an entire civilization. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“WAR CRIME ALERT!!” he wrote on X at the time. “The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people! Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie.”

“This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!” he concluded.

Jones, the former owner of InfoWars, aided Trump in his first presidential campaign by spinning conspiracies against his adversaries, saying that both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were demons and selling T-shirts that said “Hillary for Prison.”

The conspiracist was slapped with a $1.4 billion lawsuit for publicly spreading lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and declared personal bankruptcy in 2022.