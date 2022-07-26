Ex-Marine Plotted Mass Murder of Jews and Minorities, Feds Say
An ex-Marine was planning a mass murder and rape spree he hoped would “decrease the number of minority residents” and “increase the production of white children” in America, according to Rolling Stone. Matthew Belanger, a member of a neo-Nazi organization called Rapekrieg, was arrested June 10 on federal firearms charges related to so-called straw purchases of an assault-style rifle and a handgun. A detention memo filed by prosecutors in Honolulu federal court said Belanger was aiming to bring down the “Zionist Order of Governments.” He was in the Marine Corps from 2019 through May 2021, when he was given an Other Than Honorable Discharge. Investigators who searched Belanger’s barracks said in court filings that they found “1,950 images, videos and documents related to white power groups, Nazi literature, brutality towards the Jewish community, brutality towards women, rape, [and] mass murderers,” including convicted domestic terrorist Dylan Roof.