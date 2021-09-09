Ex-Marine Killed Florida Family Over ‘Sex Trafficking’ Delusion: Cops
DISTURBING
The ex-Marine accused of murdering four people in Florida told police he did it because, “God told me to kill everyone and rescue Amber because she is a victim of sex trafficking,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a Thursday news conference. Brian Riley, 33, approached homeowner Justice Gleason on Sept. 4 while Gleason was mowing his lawn, and said God had given him a vision that Gleason’s daughter “Amber” was going to die by suicide, Judd said. When Gleason told Riley he didn’t have a daughter named Amber, Riley left in a huff. Riley allegedly returned at 4:22 a.m. the next morning, and shot and killed Gleason, his girlfriend Theresa Lanham, the couple’s infant son, and Lanham’s mother, Cathy Delgado. An 11-year-old girl was shot seven times but survived. Riley was injured during a shootout with police and surrendered. He reportedly confessed to the massacre, but has shown no remorse, according to Judd, who said, “There were no victims of sex crimes in that house.”