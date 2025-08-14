Ex-Maroon 5 Bassist’s Wife Files for Divorce After Domestic Violence Accusation

Kelly Clarkson Cancels Another Show After Ex’s Death: ‘Personal Reasons’
WALK AWAY
Kelly Clarkson has bailed out of another show following the death of her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock. The singer had been due to appear at Band Together Texas, but organizers for the event posted an Instagram story announcing that she had canceled her performance, before wishing her well, TMZ reports. Clarkson and Blackstock, who passed away last week at 48 from melanoma after a private three-year battle, were married for nine years until 2022 and had two children together. Organizers said Clarkson had been forced to back away from the scheduled performance on Aug. 17 due to “personal circumstances,” having also pulled out of her Las Vegas residency the day before her ex died. Prior to his death, Blackstock had been dating the ex-couple’s former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones. Clarkson, 43, stated “irreconcilable differences” when she filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020.