Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Won’t Run Against Trump For President in 2024

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he won’t seek the Republican nomination in 2024, saying in a statement he didn’t want to take part in a “multicar pileup” of candidates running against Donald Trump. “To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Donald Trump,” he wrote. “There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead.” Hogan was part of a long list of potential candidates who considered opposing the former president, a list that includes former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (in) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (pending). “The work to build a Republican Party that can deliver for working people, not just talk loudly about it, continues,” Hogan wrote.