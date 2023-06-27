Ex-Maryland Police Chief Sentenced to Life in Prison for Arson Attacks
‘EVIL INTENT’
A former Maryland police chief who committed a campaign of arson attacks across multiple counties for two decades was sentenced to 75 years in prison on top of two life sentences, WBAL-TV reported. David Crawford, 71, was found guilty in March of all 12 felony charges, including eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of arson, and one count of malicious burning. He was initially charged in 2021 for unleashing a dozen arsons from 2011 to 2020 on his apparent rivals—such as his successor, public officials, and even family—following his retirement as the Laurel Police Department’s chief in 2010. Authorities previously said the victims were all people “whom he had previous disagreements,” and the fires occurred at night as they slept. Howard County State's Attorney Richard Gibson said Crawford is “not likely to breathe free air again” and described his “despicable” crimes as having “evil intent.”