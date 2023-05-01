Ex-Massachusetts Deputy Police Chief Indicted on Child Rape Charge
‘DEEPLY DISTURBED’
A former Massachusetts deputy police chief was indicted on three charges of child rape after a grand jury found that he’d repeatedly assaulted a student while working as a school resource officer nearly two decades ago, authorities said. John “Jay” Porter, 54, allegedly assaulted the 15-year-old child in 2004 and 2005 multiple times outside of school property. He was serving as Hopkinton Police Department’s first school resource officer at the time of the alleged attacks, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Porter, who joined the department in 1992, was placed on administrative leave in August 2022 while an investigation was conducted into the matter. The district attorney’s office said that Porter was no longer a member of the department as of last Friday—the same day the indictment was handed down. “We are deeply disturbed and troubled by these accusations,” Hopkinton Town Manager Norman Khumalo and Police Chief Joseph Bennett said in a joint statement.