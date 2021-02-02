Ex-Mets Manager Mickey Callaway Accused of Sexually Harassing Reporters
FOUL
Five women who work in sports media have accused former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, who is now the pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels, of sexual harassment. The Athletic reports that Callaway allegedly sent and solicited inappropriate photos, made suggestive comments, and thrust his crotch in the face of a journalist while working for three teams over several years. Callaway issued a statement to the site in which he said. “Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved.” Promising that he would provide more specific responses to the unnamed women in the future, he added, “I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”